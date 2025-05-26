Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Balkrishna Industries Ltd clocked volume of 88085 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3866 shares

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 May 2025.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd saw volume of 1.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14257 shares. The stock increased 3.54% to Rs.1,785.50. Volumes stood at 20837 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 15922 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1490 shares. The stock increased 5.85% to Rs.5,401.00. Volumes stood at 1832 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33874 shares. The stock gained 3.48% to Rs.531.20. Volumes stood at 40630 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 31430 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7824 shares. The stock lost 1.66% to Rs.1,395.00. Volumes stood at 7706 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

