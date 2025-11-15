Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 51.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.51% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging declined 51.72% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.083.3346.4338.741.371.411.101.150.420.87

