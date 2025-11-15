Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 25.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 25.86% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.3212.964.901.851.200.970.970.770.730.58

