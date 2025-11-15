Interise Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 888.60 crore

Net profit of Interise Trust reported to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 148.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 888.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 886.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.888.60886.7872.7052.94308.83118.1030.38-160.2836.80-148.93

