Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 4094.15 crore

Net loss of Rain Industries reported to Rs 77.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 165.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 4094.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4627.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4094.154627.159.0213.94183.30509.16-2.23313.48-77.88165.65

