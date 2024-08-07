Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EIH consolidated net profit declines 11.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 526.54 crore

Net profit of EIH declined 11.15% to Rs 92.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 526.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 498.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales526.54498.10 6 OPM %25.6131.21 -PBDT169.04176.97 -4 PBT135.66145.03 -6 NP92.19103.76 -11

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

