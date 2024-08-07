EIH consolidated net profit declines 11.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 526.54 crore

Net profit of EIH declined 11.15% to Rs 92.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 526.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 498.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.526.54498.1025.6131.21169.04176.97135.66145.0392.19103.76

