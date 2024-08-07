Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 99.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 85.65% to Rs 10.54 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 99.25% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 85.65% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.5473.47 -86 OPM %0.5727.44 -PBDT0.5721.51 -97 PBT0.1621.27 -99 NP0.1621.27 -99

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

