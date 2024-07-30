Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 3983.85 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 2.59% to Rs 202.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 3983.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3735.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3983.853735.87 7 OPM %9.439.26 -PBDT301.50290.38 4 PBT270.39263.15 3 NP202.54197.43 3
