Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 3983.85 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 2.59% to Rs 202.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 3983.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3735.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3983.853735.87 7 OPM %9.439.26 -PBDT301.50290.38 4 PBT270.39263.15 3 NP202.54197.43 3

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

