Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2025.

Apar Industries Ltd surged 11.50% to Rs 7725.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10093 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd soared 11.30% to Rs 818. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22262 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd spiked 11.02% to Rs 1018.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33149 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd gained 10.71% to Rs 335.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96746 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd jumped 8.69% to Rs 2986.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1405 shares in the past one month.

