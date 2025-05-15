India's external commercial borrowings spike 26% on year in FY25

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed yesterday that Indias private sector raised a record $11 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) in March 2025. This marked the highest monthly ECB inflow in more than five years. Of the total amount, about $8.3 billion was approved through the automatic route, while nearly $2.7 billion was approved through the approval route. For the full fiscal year i.e FY25, total ECB proposals amounted to $61.8 billion, up around 26%.

