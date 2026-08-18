Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveShankesh Jewellers IPOStocks to WatchStocks to BuySuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apar Industries Ltd Spikes 2.54%

Apar Industries Ltd has added 22.52% over last one month compared to 3.62% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Apar Industries Ltd rose 2.54% today to trade at Rs 16933. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.26% to quote at 80953.05. The index is up 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd increased 1.34% and Data Patterns (India) Ltd added 1.25% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 21.24 % over last one year compared to the 4.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Apar Industries Ltd has added 22.52% over last one month compared to 3.62% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 921 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18240 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18432.4 on 12 Aug 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6800 on 21 Jan 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indo-MIM spurts after PAT jumps nearly 32% YoY to Rs 240 crore

Kharif sowing down marginally on year

Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

Digilogic Systems receives order of Rs 3.91 cr from Ministry of Defence

Biocon announces USFDA approval for Yesintek single-dose prefilled autoinjector

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Next Story