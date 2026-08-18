Apar Industries Ltd has added 22.52% over last one month compared to 3.62% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Apar Industries Ltd rose 2.54% today to trade at Rs 16933. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.26% to quote at 80953.05. The index is up 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd increased 1.34% and Data Patterns (India) Ltd added 1.25% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 21.24 % over last one year compared to the 4.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.