Sun Pharma and Israel-based Moebius Medical publish two articles on MM-II

A novel non-opioid product for the treatment of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Israel-based Moebius Medical announced today the publication of two articles in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, the official journal of the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI), highlighting MM-II, a novel non-opioid product for the treatment of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis.

MM-II is based on a proprietary suspension of large, empty, multilamellar liposomes designed to reduce joint friction and wear, thereby alleviating pain. The two publications offer complementary insights into MM-II's clinical efficacy and mechanism of action, underscoring its potential therapeutic value.

The first publication presents results from a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (NCT04506463), which enrolled 397 patients across the US, Europe and Asia. Findings demonstrate that a single injection of MM-II provided clinically meaningful pain relief through 26 weeks, with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

The second publication, titled Empty large liposomes reduce cartilage degeneration in osteoarthritic rats by forming a lubricative coating, details MM-II's unique mechanism of action. The research shows that MM-II forms a lubricative layer over cartilage surfaces, reducing friction and slowing cartilage degeneration. The authors suggest that the results of the clinical trial may be mediated through the coating of the cartilage surfaces, though additional mechanisms may contribute to the long term pain reduction seen in Phase 2b study.

The data from these publications show that MM-II has the potential to provide durable pain relief for patients, said Prof. Thomas J Schnitzer, MD, PhD, a rheumatologist and professor of Medicine at Northwestern University and lead author of the clinical trial manuscript. With limited treatment options, lack of novel treatment approaches, and concerns around opioid use, MM-II may offer a promising alternative to hyaluronic acid and steroid treatments.

