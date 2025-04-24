Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.15% to Rs 3242.11 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 25.51% to Rs 395.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 315.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.15% to Rs 3242.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2590.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.05% to Rs 1400.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1093.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 11938.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9821.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3242.112590.5311938.729821.5918.0317.5417.2417.06584.31475.412129.221756.98505.21395.491822.311447.61395.76315.321400.161093.49

