Apis India consolidated net profit declines 48.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 79.02 croreNet profit of Apis India declined 48.17% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.47% to Rs 32.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 316.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
