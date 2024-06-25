Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apis India consolidated net profit declines 48.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Apis India consolidated net profit declines 48.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 79.02 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 48.17% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.47% to Rs 32.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 316.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.0277.03 3 316.11331.99 -5 OPM %7.347.56 -10.876.71 - PBDT4.444.40 1 29.5415.88 86 PBT3.733.83 -3 27.1713.13 107 NP2.975.73 -48 32.5718.25 78

