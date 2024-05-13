Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Bridge Securities reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.33 -3 0.800.97 -18 OPM %96.88-136.36 -86.25-59.79 - PBDT0.31-0.45 LP 0.69-0.58 LP PBT0.31-0.51 LP 0.69-0.81 LP NP0.27-0.40 LP 0.52-0.68 LP

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

