APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for fifth session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1633.4, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.07% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.47% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1633.4, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 4.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9795.85, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 99.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

