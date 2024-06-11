Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel Ltd spurts 1.26%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd spurts 1.26%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.56, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 62.47% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.56, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 11.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9795.85, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 361.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 570.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.35, up 0.8% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 66.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 62.47% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

