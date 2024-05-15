Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1600.55, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.81% in last one year as compared to a 21.36% jump in NIFTY and a 65.67% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1600.55, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 22192.6. The Sensex is at 72973.89, down 0.18%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 3.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9347.15, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 96.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

