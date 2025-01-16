APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.23%, rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1531.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 9.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1531.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 3.79% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 162.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

