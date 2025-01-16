APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.23%, rises for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1531.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 9.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1531.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 3.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8280.95, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1531.1, up 0.72% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 1.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 9.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 162.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

