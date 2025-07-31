APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.89%, rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.9, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% fall in NIFTY and a 2.24% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.9, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24868.8. The Sensex is at 81561.27, up 0.1%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 9.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9399.75, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1596.5, up 2.06% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 8.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% fall in NIFTY and a 2.24% fall in the Nifty Metal index.