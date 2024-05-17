Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 3.49%, rises for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 3.49%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1687, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1687, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22474.35. The Sensex is at 73945.21, up 0.38%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 10.14% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9405.4, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 99.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

BSE SME Aztec Fluids &amp; Machinery heats up on listing

UCBs need to identify and manage emerging risks

Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dollar index marginally up as market focusses on comments from Fed officials

Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares rallied for 5th day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story