APL Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 131.61 crore

Net loss of APL Metals reported to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 131.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 702.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales131.61148.43 -11 702.60736.67 -5 OPM %-13.170.79 --1.870.59 - PBDT-17.331.18 PL -13.114.33 PL PBT-17.331.18 PL -13.114.33 PL NP-13.000.17 PL -9.842.53 PL

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

