Goldedge Estate &amp; Investments consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 0.290.26 12 OPM %57.1428.57 -41.3838.46 - PBDT0.040.02 100 0.120.10 20 PBT0.040.02 100 0.120.10 20 NP0.030.06 -50 0.090.05 80

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

