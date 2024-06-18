Joindre Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.26% to Rs 13.41 crore

Net loss of Joindre Capital Services reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.26% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.09% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.24% to Rs 41.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

