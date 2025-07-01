Kuantum Papers restarts Paper Machine-4 (PM4) on completion of upgradation

Kuantum Papers announced that Paper Machine-4 (PM4) at our manufacturing facility located at Saila Khurd, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, has been successfully restarted on 30 June 2025 after the completion of a major technological upgradation and rebuild project.

The PM4 rebuild is part of the Company's strategic capacity and efficiency enhancement plan aimed for improving paper quality, operational efficiency, and production throughput. The rebuilt machine incorporates modern features including shoe press technology, improved automation, and enhanced drying capability, which will support the Company's future product diversification into higher-value writing & printing paper and specialty grades.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News