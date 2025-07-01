Market ends with tiny gains; Nifty settles above 25,500; VIX decline 2.01%

The headline equity benchmarks ended with minor gains today, despite optimism over a potential US-India trade deal and favorable global cues. Investors will monitor FII outcome and the upcoming end of the US tariff reprieve.

PSU bank, oil & gas and metal shares advanced while media, FMCG and IT shares corrected. The Nifty settled above 25,500 level.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 90.83 points or 0.11% to 83,697.29. The Nifty 50 index added 24.75 points or 0.10% to 25,541.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.18%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,025 shares rose and 1,986 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.01% to 12.53. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a 14-month high of 58.4 in June, up from 57.6 in May. The headline figure was above its long-run average of 54.1 and pointed to a substantial improvement in the health of the sector. The manufacturing sector experienced a strong end to the first fiscal quarter, marked by improved trends in output and new orders, alongside a record upturn in employment.

June also saw a quicker upturn in new order inflows. The rate of expansion was the strongest in close to a year. According to panel members, the increase was supported by marketing efforts and a substantial rise in exports. Indias industrial output growth fell to a nine-month low of 1.2% in May 2025, dragged down by weak performance in the manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday showed. The factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had grown 6.3% in May 2024, while the April 2025 estimate has been revised to 2.6%, slightly down from the earlier 2.7%. According to the data, manufacturing which forms over three-fourths of the IIP grew 2.6% in May, down from 5.1% a year ago. Mining output shrank 0.1%, reversing a 6.6% expansion in May last year. Electricity generation saw a sharp contraction of 5.8% compared to a robust 13.7% growth a year ago.

India's gross collection of goods and services tax (GST) hit an all-time high of Rs 22.08 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 9.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the previous financial year, according to an official statement on Monday, 30 June 2025. On 1 July 2025, India will mark the completion of eight years since the implementation of the GST. Indias fiscal deficit for the first two months of FY26 stood at Rs 13,163 crore, or just 0.8% of the full-year target of Rs 15.69 lakh crore, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday. The year-ago deficit for the same period was significantly higher at Rs 50,600 crore.

New Listing: Shares of Kalpataru were at Rs 433.80 on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 414. The scrip was listed at Rs 414.10, exhibiting a premium of 0.02% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 453 and a low of 414.10. On the BSE, over 7.32 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases were at Rs 541.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 35.30% compared with the issue price of Rs 400. The scrip was listed at Rs 492, exhibiting a premium of 23% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 541.20 and a low of 485.65. On the BSE, over 50.82 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Globe Civil Projects were at Rs 94.72 on the BSE, representing a premium of 33.41% compared with the issue price of Rs 71. The scrip was listed at Rs 91.10, exhibiting a premium of 28.31% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 91.10 and a low of 86.65. On the BSE, over 15.02 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.71% to 7,253.60. The index rallied 6.05% in six consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.49%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.33%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.14%), Bank of India (up 2.13%), Central Bank of India (up 2.07%), UCO Bank (up 1.64%), Canara Bank (up 1.07%), Indian Bank (up 0.96%), Union Bank of India (up 0.68%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.61%) advanced. On the other hand, Bank of Baroda (down 0.50%) and State Bank of India (down 0.01%), edged lower. Monthly Auto Sales : Bajaj Auto rose 0.28%. The company has reported total auto sales of 3,60,806 units for June 2025, which is higher by 1% as compared with the figure of 3,58,477 units recorded in June 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.27%. The auto major said that its overall auto sales grew by 13.79% to 78,969 vehicles sold in June 2025 as against 69,397 vehicles sold in June 2024. Further, the company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced that its total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during June 2025 were at 53,392 units, up 12.83% from 47,319 units in May 2024. Eicher Motors rose 1.08%. The company's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 0.82% year-on-year marginal declined in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,363 units in June 2025. Meanwhile, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in June 2025 stood at 89,540 units, which is higher by 22% compared with 73,141 units in the same month a year ago.

TVS Motor Company declined 0.82%. The firm has registered sales of 402,001 units in June 2025, which is higher by 20% as compared with the 333,646 units sold in June 2024. Atul Auto slipped 1.12%. The company reported 2.93% increase in total sales to 2,705 units in June 2025 as against 2,628 units sold in June 2024. Ashok Leyland added 0.02%. The company reported a 3% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,333 units in June 2025 from 14,940 units sold in June 2024. SML Isuzu jumped 6.49% after the company said that it has sold 1,871 units in June 2025, registering a growth of 6.3% from 1,760 units sold in the same period last year.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) inched up 0.04. The company reported a net turnover of Rs 350.67 crore for June 2025, down 2.08% YoY growth compared to Rs 358.11 crore posted in June 2024. Escorts Kubota slipped 0.55%. The company said that its Agri Machinery Business has sold 11,498 tractors in June 2025, registering a growth of 2.2% as compared with 11,245 tractors sold in June 2024. VST Tillers Tractors advanced 1.93% after the companys total sales surged 92.69% to 7,149 units in June 2025 from 3,710 units sold in June 2024. Stocks in Spotlight: RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.60%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Cuttack Development Authority for a work order valued at Rs 15.84 crore.

Nesco advanced 2.85% after the company said that its board has approved a capex of up to Rs 3,500 crore for for development of Tower 2 in IT Park at Nesco Center, Goregaon. JTL Industries declined 2.03%. The company said that it has recorded 26.5% growth in quarterly sales volume to 1,08,406 MT in Q1 FY26 from 85,674 MT in Q1 FY25. Hindustan Copper (HCL) gained 1.22% after the company said that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coal India (CIL) to jointly participate in copper and critical minerals sectors. NMDC fell 2.88% after the state-owned iron ore miner informed that it has reduced the prices of its lump ore and fines, with the effect from 1 July, 2025.

Praj Industries shed 0.89%. The company announced that Shishir Joshipura has tendered his resignation from the position of managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 30 June 2025. Gabriel India hit an upper limit of 20% after the company's board approved a comprehensive restructuring scheme aimed at transforming the company into a diversified mobility solutions provider. Can Fin Homes shed 0.02%. The company informed that its board has approved the appointment of Abhishek Mishra as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. from 30 June 2025. Global Markets:

European stocks declined on Tuesday as annual inflation in the eurozone edged up to 2% in June, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. This marks a slight increase from May, when inflation stood at 1.9%. Asian shares ended mixed as investors evaluated record highs on Wall Street and the potential global effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The 90-day tariff reprieve is set to expire next week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Monday that "countries are negotiating in good faith." However, he cautioned that tariffs could return to the levels announced on April 2 if talks do not progress due to what he described as "recalcitrant" behavior.

Hong Kong market remained closed for a public holiday. In mainland China, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in June, a significant improvement from Mays reading of 48.3. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion. This data follows the official government PMI, which showed a third consecutive monthly contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity for June. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.52% to close at another record high. The NASDAQ Composite rose 0.47%, also reaching a new peak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.63%. The gains were supported by news of a trade agreement between the United States and China. The agreement raised optimism that further trade deals could be finalized before the July 9 deadline set by President Trump.