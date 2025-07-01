Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese benchmark down 1.43%

Japanese benchmark down 1.43%

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged 579 points or 1.43 percent to close at 39,908.00. The day's trading range was between 40,334.50 and 39,884.00.

Tokyo Electric Power Co jumped almost 10 percent. Japan Exchange Group rallied 5.5 percent. Fujikura and Furukawa Electric, both gained close to 4 percent. Chiba Bank added 2.9 percent in the day's trading.

DeNA Co, Otsuka Holdings, Fast Retailing, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Suzuki Motor Corp, all declined more than 4 percent.

The manufacturing sector in Japan moved up into expansion territory in June, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.

That's up from 49.4 in May and it moves up above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

