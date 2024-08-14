Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 83.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 5085.60 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 83.19% to Rs 305.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 166.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 5085.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4417.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5085.604417.80 15 OPM %13.2711.52 -PBDT607.40436.90 39 PBT430.00270.00 59 NP305.20166.60 83
