Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.94% to Rs 3741.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 59.87% to Rs 713.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 446.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.94% to Rs 3741.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2752.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3741.002752.0081.3286.451723.001271.00956.00675.00713.00446.00

