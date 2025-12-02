Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems jumps after receiving DPIIT nod to build defence equipment

Apollo Micro Systems jumps after receiving DPIIT nod to build defence equipment

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Apollo Micro Systems rallied 3.24% to Rs 277.05 after the company received license from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, for manufacturing defence equipment.

The license is obtained for manufacturing of equipments under categories of defence aircraft for unmanned helicopters activity which includes unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It also extends to allied defence equipment, enabling the company to produce inertial navigation systems (INS) and radar equipments.

The license also authorizes the company to manufacture complete radar equipment along with all associated and allied subsystems integral to radar technology. This includes the development, production, testing, and integration of radar assemblies, signal processing units, antennas, transmit receive modules, and other related components essential to modern radar systems.

The company holds a license to manufacture unmanned helicopters (UAS) and is currently engaged in the development of multiple UAS platforms. It is working with both domestic and international partners on logistics and delivery UAV systems as well as offensive/attack-class unmanned systems. The company said that these systems are progressing as per schedule and are expected to enter field trials within the next two quarters.

The company also holds a license to manufacture Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and is developing several navigation technologies. The company is collaborating with selected domestic and international partners to accelerate technology development and subsystem integration. To support these activities, the company has initiated procurement of critical test and calibration equipment required for the evaluation of advanced navigational systems.

Its navigation product pipeline includes MEMS-based INS, fiber optic gyro (FOG) based navigation systems, ring laser gyro (RLG) based navigation systems.

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based company specializing in the design, development, and supply of advanced electronic and electro-mechanical solutions. It serves critical sectors like defence, space, and homeland security, providing high-performance, time-sensitive systems to the Ministry of Defence, public sector undertakings, and private sector clients.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 98.2% to Rs 31.11 crore on 40.2% jump in net sales to Rs 225.26 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Omaxe repays obligation towards SWAHIM funding for two residential projects

India's PE/VC Surge: Investments Hit 5.3 billion USD in Oct 2025 as PIPE Deals and Startups Lead the Upswing

Bajaj Auto announces allotment and listing of NCDs of Bajaj Auto Credit

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 30-lakh order from C-DOT

Bondada Engineering commissions 48.47 MWp of solar power projects

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story