Apollo Micro Systems jumps after receiving DPIIT nod to build defence equipment

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Apollo Micro Systems rallied 3.24% to Rs 277.05 after the company received license from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, for manufacturing defence equipment.

The license is obtained for manufacturing of equipments under categories of defence aircraft for unmanned helicopters activity which includes unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It also extends to allied defence equipment, enabling the company to produce inertial navigation systems (INS) and radar equipments.

The license also authorizes the company to manufacture complete radar equipment along with all associated and allied subsystems integral to radar technology. This includes the development, production, testing, and integration of radar assemblies, signal processing units, antennas, transmit receive modules, and other related components essential to modern radar systems.

The company holds a license to manufacture unmanned helicopters (UAS) and is currently engaged in the development of multiple UAS platforms. It is working with both domestic and international partners on logistics and delivery UAV systems as well as offensive/attack-class unmanned systems. The company said that these systems are progressing as per schedule and are expected to enter field trials within the next two quarters. The company also holds a license to manufacture Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and is developing several navigation technologies. The company is collaborating with selected domestic and international partners to accelerate technology development and subsystem integration. To support these activities, the company has initiated procurement of critical test and calibration equipment required for the evaluation of advanced navigational systems.