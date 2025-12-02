India's PE/VC Surge: Investments Hit 5.3 billion USD in Oct 2025 as PIPE Deals and Startups Lead the Upswing

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India touched $5.3 billion across 102 deals in October 2025, marking a 9% rise year-on-year, according to the EY-IVCA monthly roundup. Pure-play PE/VC investments hit a 13-month high of 5 billion USD - an 81% increase over October 2024 while real estate and infrastructure investments fell sharply by 86%.

Private investments in public equity (PIPE) emerged as the dominant deal category, surging nearly ten-fold to 2.1 billion USD. Startup investments followed at 2 billion USD, up 175% year-on-year. Growth investments fell to 810 million USD while buyouts remained flat at 227 million USD. Credit investments dropped 90% to 189 million USD.