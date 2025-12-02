Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 30-lakh order from C-DOT

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 30-lakh order from C-DOT

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions said it has secured an order worth Rs 30.59 lakh from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Ministry of Communications, Bengaluru, for the deployment of 10 resources.

The project will be executed over a one-year period, commencing from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026, unless extended further by mutual agreement.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter fell 2.60% to Rs 548.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

