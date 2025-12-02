Bajaj Auto announces allotment and listing of NCDs of Bajaj Auto Credit

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Auto announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit has allotted 50,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis on 27 November 2025. The debentures are listed on the National Stock Exchange on 01 December 2025.

