Bondada Engineering commissions 48.47 MWp of solar power projects

Bondada Engineering has successfully commissioned a cumulative 48.47 MWp of solar power projects for Paradigm IT, MAHAGENCO, and NLC. These projects span across multiple clusters located in Dhule, Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani in the state of Maharashtra, as well as Neyveli in Tamil Nadu. The commissioning was successfully completed on 30 November 2025.

