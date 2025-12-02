Omaxe repays obligation towards SWAHIM funding for two residential projects

Omaxe Group announced substantial completion and full repayment of the SWAMIH-funded facilities associated with two of its key developmentsThe Lake, New Chandigarh, and Omaxe Shiva, Shiva 2, and Shiva 3 in Prayagraj.

The Lake, New Chandigarh is a premium group housing development with a saleable area of 28,00,205 sq. ft., comprising 1,402 units. In Prayagraj, Omaxe Shiva, Shiva 2 and Shiva 3 collectively offer independent floors with a saleable area of 5,60,680 sq. ft., comprising 304 units. Both projects received last-mile credit facilities from the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH), amounting to Rs 168.80 crore for development of The Lake, New Chandigarh and Rs 60.40 crore for development of Omaxe Shiva, Shiva 2, and Shiva 3 in Prayagraj.