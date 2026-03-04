Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems secures Rs 73-cr defence and government orders

Apollo Micro Systems secures Rs 73-cr defence and government orders

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems has secured fresh orders aggregating to Rs 73.33 crore from defence and government entities as well as private sector companies.

The orders include contracts worth Rs 15 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Rs 43.50 crore from defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), Rs 13.96 crore from private companies, and Rs 0.87 crore from other government departments, where the company holds the L1 position.

The scope of work covers critical homing systems for heavyweight torpedoes, fire control systems, launchers for strategic missile programs, avionic LRUs for missiles and other platforms, and cybersecurity systems for intelligence departments.

Apollo Micro Systems, a pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electromechanical, and engineering systems.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 25.4% to Rs 22.88 crore on a 70% jump in net sales to Rs 252.22 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems rose 0.51% to Rs 215.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

