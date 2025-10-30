Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 61.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 235.71 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 61.24% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 235.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 250.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.235.71250.446.697.7518.6116.354.115.771.624.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News