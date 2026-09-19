With acquisition of 76% stake in Mazzini Tiles LLP for consideration of Rs 40.42 cr

Apollo Pipes has entered the ceramic tiles sector through the acquisition of a controlling interest in Mazzini Tiles LLP. The transaction has been executed through Apollo Ceramics, a newly incorporated subsidiary of Apollo Pipes which has acquired 76% of the stake and profit sharing rights in Mazzini Tiles LLP for a consideration of Rs 40.42 crore.

The acquisition has been completed. The transaction forms part of Apollo Pipes' Board-approved investment plan of up to Rs 300 crore for the tiles and ceramics business. The approved platform may undertake