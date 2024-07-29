Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 21.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.72% to Rs 240.23 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes declined 21.84% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.72% to Rs 240.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales240.23260.33 -8 OPM %10.1310.05 -PBDT23.1325.82 -10 PBT14.7919.17 -23 NP10.8813.92 -22
