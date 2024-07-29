Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 21.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.72% to Rs 240.23 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 21.84% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.72% to Rs 240.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.240.23260.3310.1310.0523.1325.8214.7919.1710.8813.92

