Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 34.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 244.64 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 34.25% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 244.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 221.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.244.64221.568.599.0918.5919.838.2312.335.979.08

