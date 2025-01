New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 51.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 9070.33 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company declined 51.62% to Rs 349.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 721.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 9070.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8986.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9070.338986.771.089.64107.26866.44107.26866.44349.05721.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News