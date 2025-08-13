Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 165.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 138.28 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 165.10% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 138.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.138.28127.703.604.017.665.664.713.513.951.49

