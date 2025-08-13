Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 57.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1242.07% to Rs 119.31 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 57.82% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1242.07% to Rs 119.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.318.8923.5694.6025.208.2919.868.1727.3517.33

