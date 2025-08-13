Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 1606.36 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 39.08% to Rs 178.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 1606.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1506.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1606.361506.2713.3310.62264.83194.13248.62179.64178.29128.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News