AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 1026.01 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 17.51% to Rs 305.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 259.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 1026.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1004.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1026.011004.7429.8628.75413.20365.93385.50340.57305.02259.58

