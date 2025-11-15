Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 39.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 149.63 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 39.19% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 149.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.149.63135.064.244.177.536.394.723.913.092.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News