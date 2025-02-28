Apollo Tyres Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 378.9, down 2.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.92% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 378.9, down 2.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Apollo Tyres Ltd has eased around 10.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21335.35, down 3.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

