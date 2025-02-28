Bank of Baroda eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 196.72, down 3.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.89% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.72, down 3.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Bank of Baroda has eased around 11.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48743.8, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.42, down 3.21% on the day. Bank of Baroda tumbled 25.89% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News