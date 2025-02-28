Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.2, down 2.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.2, down 2.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 1.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21335.35, down 3.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.9, down 2.12% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd jumped 8.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

