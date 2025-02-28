Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 87.74, down 4.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.74, down 4.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Punjab National Bank has eased around 10.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48743.8, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 242.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 238.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

