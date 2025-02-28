Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 87.74, down 4.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.74, down 4.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Punjab National Bank has eased around 10.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48743.8, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 242.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 238.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 88.1, down 4.56% on the day. Punjab National Bank tumbled 27.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda eases for fifth straight session

State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Solar Industries bags exports orders worth Rs 2,150 crore

Anupam Rasayan drops 18% in six days

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story